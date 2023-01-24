Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Short Interest Update

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Enovis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Enovis by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 758,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,576,000 after acquiring an additional 423,467 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Enovis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 740,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enovis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

ENOV traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. 24,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,114. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.75 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.