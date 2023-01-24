Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $0.44

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $441.42 million and approximately $47.65 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00408677 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,602.64 or 0.28686102 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00590611 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
