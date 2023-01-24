ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of ENGlobal stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Monday. 63,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

