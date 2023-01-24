ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
Shares of ENGlobal stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Monday. 63,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.82.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
Featured Articles
