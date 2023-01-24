Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 684,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.29. 776,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,402. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,467,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

