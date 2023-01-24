Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 291,470 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. 29,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.