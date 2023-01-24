Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 16,100 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,644,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

First Solar Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $4.69 on Tuesday, reaching $171.52. The company had a trading volume of 208,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,742. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 200.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.