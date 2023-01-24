Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 328,382 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 328,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 0.7% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $356,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. 30,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,464. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.