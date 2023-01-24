Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 393,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of SPXU stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. 2,213,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,692,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

