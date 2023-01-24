Empowered Funds LLC Buys 23,751 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 63,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,128 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,361. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

