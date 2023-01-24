Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

PGR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 135,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,039. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.36.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.