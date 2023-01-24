Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 273,253 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 458.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,253 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up about 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 274,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,671. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

