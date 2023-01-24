Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

