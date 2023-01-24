Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,751 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.69. 964,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,070. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

