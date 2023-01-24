Empirical Finance LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,969. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $326.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

