Empirical Finance LLC Buys 4,062 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 139,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,164 shares of company stock worth $25,221,512. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.96. 1,486,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

