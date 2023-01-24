Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 684,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

