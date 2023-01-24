Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $370.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.