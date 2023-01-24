Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57,705.13

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and $57,705.13 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00013128 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,929,730 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.