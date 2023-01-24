Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57,705.13

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and $57,705.13 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002435 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00013128 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,929,730 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars.
