Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $64,737,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $79.16. 194,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

