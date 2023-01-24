Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of EDAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

