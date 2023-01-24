Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Edap Tms Price Performance
Shares of EDAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.