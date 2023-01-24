Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Cut by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 4.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.13% of Ecolab worth $54,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

ECL traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.34. 207,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

