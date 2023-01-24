Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. 46,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,465. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.