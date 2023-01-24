East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 901,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,321. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

