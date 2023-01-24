Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 874,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Eagle Materials Stock Performance
NYSE EXP traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $150.28.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
