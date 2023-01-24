Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 874,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 138.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

