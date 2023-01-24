Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 939,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 34.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 344,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,401. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

