Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,150

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($13.99) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNLM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,300 ($16.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($13.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,221.67 ($15.13).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,288.10. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,354 ($16.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 996.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 869.85.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 47,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 927 ($11.48), for a total value of £436,654.08 ($540,614.19).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

