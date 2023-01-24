Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $98.94. 155,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,760. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

