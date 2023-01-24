Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 412,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

