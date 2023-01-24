Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. 192,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.