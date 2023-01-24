Dragonchain (DRGN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,620.91

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $21,620.91 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.
Dragonchain Token Trading
