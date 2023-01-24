Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 226 ($2.80) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Dr. Martens Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.38.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
