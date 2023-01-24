Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 184,011 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,915,231 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 184,011 shares during the period. IAMGOLD comprises approximately 1.9% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 8.33% of IAMGOLD worth $42,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 2.2 %

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile



IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

