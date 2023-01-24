Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

PK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 461,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,462. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

