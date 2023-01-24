Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $56.88 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 2.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American International Group worth $56,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. 1,194,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

