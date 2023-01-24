Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 5.29% of Beazer Homes USA worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,584,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 344,370 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $3,259,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $2,504,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.99. 41,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,335. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.82. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

