Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Position in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,588 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of Galiano Gold worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

GAU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 202,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

