Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises about 3.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $75,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 102.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $923,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 84.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MHO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,592. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.62. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.