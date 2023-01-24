Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.24.

NYSE DPZ traded down $2.59 on Monday, hitting $345.45. 610,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,968. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $463.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

