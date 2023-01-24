Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $30,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,073. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

