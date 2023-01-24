Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.