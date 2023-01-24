Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

D stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 124,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,078. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

