Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 101.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,724 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

