Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 637,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Diversey Trading Up 5.3 %

DSEY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,323. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.03 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,564,000 after acquiring an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diversey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,882,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 103,139 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Diversey by 144.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Diversey by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,224,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 628,173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 547,635 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

