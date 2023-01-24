Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Insider Activity

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

