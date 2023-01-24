Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

