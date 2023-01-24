Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,194,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 33,271,594 shares.The stock last traded at $24.08 and had previously closed at $24.05.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,399,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

