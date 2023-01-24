Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 190

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.79) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 278 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Shares of DIISY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

