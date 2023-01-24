Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $23.10 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00011906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.29072177 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

