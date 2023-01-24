Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digi International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Digi International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digi International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.