Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Featured Stories

